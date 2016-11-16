About Baylor University
Former Baylor business professor elected vice president of Ghana
Almost 20 years ago, a Baylor economics professor delivered an open lecture for the campus community entitled “The Economy and Political Change in Ghana.” It was a speech that proved to foreshadow the future; last month, that professor — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia — was elected vice president of Ghana. Bawumia, born the 12th of 18 …