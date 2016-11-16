Learn more About Baylor
American Heart Association Invites Local Landmarks to 'Go Red' Friday Night for National Wear Red Day
Baylor Mission: learn more about Baylor's mission to create a caring community
Mammoth Opportunity: The 40-year Journey from Discovery to National Monument
Equipped for every good work: Learn more about Baylor's commitment to service
Bears of Baylor features glimpses into the lives of various members of the Baylor community
Majestic in Beauty: Learn more about Baylor's beautiful campus
PreviousNext

About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Baylor Proud

Baylor Proud
Feb
3
2017
Three Baylor staffers again chosen to work Super Bowl as ‘Wi-Fi Coaches’

Three Baylor staffers again chosen to work Super Bowl as ‘Wi-Fi Coaches’

When the Patriots and Falcons kick off Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, BSED ’98, won’t be the only Baylor Bear in action atthe game.Just as itdid two years ago, Baylor ITS is sending a trio of staff members(all BU alumni) to help fansat thisweekend’s Super Bowl in Houston. Baylor ITS staffers …

Feb
2
2017
Read Matt Rhule’s refreshing Baylor pitch to recruits and their families

Read Matt Rhule’s refreshing Baylor pitch to recruits and their families

Feb
1
2017
Celebrating Baylor Founders Day 2017

Celebrating Baylor Founders Day 2017

Feb
1
2017
5 resources for learning more about Baylor history

5 resources for learning more about Baylor history

Jan
30
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “Don’t settle for a major… follow your dreams.”

#BearsOfBaylor — “Don’t settle for a major… follow your dreams.”

University News

University News

Faith-Based Organizations Shoulder Majority of Crucial Services and Develop Creative Solutions for Homelessness, New Baylor University Study Says

Faith-Based Organizations Shoulder Majority of Crucial Services and Develop Creative Solutions for Homelessness, New Baylor University Study Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) — Faith-based organizations are at the forefront of addressing root causes of homelessness, providing not only the majority of emergency shelter beds but innovating long-term solutions, a new study by Baylor University’s Institute for Studies of Religion concludes.

Paul Marshall Appointed to Serve as Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor

Paul Marshall Appointed to Serve as Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor

WACO, Texas (Jan. 31, 2017) – Internationally acclaimed scholar Paul Marshall, Ph.D., has joined the faculty of Baylor University as holder of the Jerry and Susie Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at the Institute for Studies of Religion (ISR). Marshall also will serve as a research professor within Baylor’s department of political science.

Bob and Laura Beauchamp Make a Significant Gift to Create the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center

Bob and Laura Beauchamp Make a Significant Gift to Create the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center

WACO, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) – Baylor University’s continued commitment to meeting the needs of students took another step forward today with the creation of the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center. Made possible by a $2.5 million gift from Bob and Laura Beauchamp of Houston, the multifaceted program will dramatically enhance Baylor’s efforts to foster the holistic well-being of its students in a manner that reflects the University’s values as a Christian community where wholeness, spiritual growth and academic success are priorities.

Four Tips to Help Communities and Churches Battle Human Trafficking: Baylor Expert

Four Tips to Help Communities and Churches Battle Human Trafficking: Baylor Expert

WACO, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) – Super Bowl festivities in Houston will be in full swing this week as the nation gears up for the NFL’s premier event on Sunday. Thousands of people will pour into the city. Unfortunately, those crowds will include those involved in human trafficking.

Mayborn Museum Hosts Director’s Forum on Texas Dinosaurs

Mayborn Museum Hosts Director’s Forum on Texas Dinosaurs

WACO, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) – The Mayborn Museum Complex is hosting experts who will deliver lectures during a Director’s Forum on “The Art and Science of Texas Dinosaurs” Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3.

Author of The New York Times Best-seller ‘Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget’ to Speak at Baylor Feb. 2

Author of The New York Times Best-seller ‘Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget’ to Speak at Baylor Feb. 2

WACO, Texas, (Jan. 23, 2017) — Journalist Sarah Hepola — author of <i>The New York Times</i> best-seller “Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget” — will speak at Baylor University on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Baylor University Professor’s Study Helps Settle Long-standing Water Quality Dispute Between Oklahoma and Arkansas

Baylor University Professor’s Study Helps Settle Long-standing Water Quality Dispute Between Oklahoma and Arkansas

WACO, Texas (Jan. 18, 2017) — For more than three decades a legal dispute raged between Oklahoma and Arkansas over acceptable phosphorus levels in the scenic waterways along the Illinois River. The issue eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992. Now, a three-year study conducted by Baylor biology professor Ryan S. King recently helped settle the long-standing dispute.

David Garland: Update on Latest Allegations