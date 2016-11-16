Mammoth Opportunity: The 40-year Journey from Discovery to National Monument
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Jan
27
2017
Baylor named to 2017 ‘Military Friendly’ Schools list

Know a military veteran who’s now looking at college to prepare for a civilian career? You can tell them that, after years of effort improving programs and support services for vets, Baylor is now officially a “military friendly school.” In fact, Baylor was named the nation’s No. 6 large private school for veterans, according to …

Jan
27
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “I haven’t missed a home game since 1999…”

Jan
26
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “There’s always something deeper behind what we consider inconsequential.”

Jan
25
2017
Former Baylor business professor elected vice president of Ghana

Jan
25
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “I just don’t really know what I want to do first.”

University News

Baylor Students Attended 3rd Annual Texas Model United Nations Conference

WACO, Texas (Jan. 25, 2017) — From Jan. 13-15, 14 Baylor students attended the Texas Model United Nations Conference, hosted by the Osgood Center for International Studies, at the Center for International Business Education at the University of Texas at Austin.

Baylor Provost Announces Faculty Opportunity Hiring Program

WACO, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) – L. Gregory Jones, executive vice president and provost at Baylor University, has announced a new faculty opportunity hiring program, one of several new initiatives that will deepen and advance the University’s aspirations in Pro Futuris as a pre-eminent Christian research university.

National Academy of Sciences Member to Deliver Geoscience Lectures

WACO, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) – National Academy of Sciences member Katherine Freeman, Ph.D., the Evan Pugh University Professor at Pennsylvania State University, will deliver two geoscience lectures as part of the O.T. Hayward Distinguished Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27.

Author of The New York Times Best-seller ‘Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget’ to Speak at Baylor Feb. 2

WACO, Texas, (Jan. 23, 2017) — Journalist Sarah Hepola — author of <i>The New York Times</i> best-seller “Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget” — will speak at Baylor University on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Regents Receive Governance Task Force Recommendations

In November 2016, the Governance Committee of the Baylor University Board of Regents approached six individuals with significant for-profit and not-for-profit board governance experience to form a Task Force to complete a detailed, independent review of the Board's governance policies and practices.

Baylor University Professor’s Study Helps Settle Long-standing Water Quality Dispute Between Oklahoma and Arkansas

WACO, Texas (Jan. 18, 2017) — For more than three decades a legal dispute raged between Oklahoma and Arkansas over acceptable phosphorus levels in the scenic waterways along the Illinois River. The issue eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992. Now, a three-year study conducted by Baylor biology professor Ryan S. King recently helped settle the long-standing dispute.

David Garland: Update on Latest Allegations

