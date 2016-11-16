mc_baylor-mission_christian
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Communication Sciences and Disorders’ new home serves BU students — and Waco

Last year, Baylor received an incredible— and anonymous — $10 million gift to transform the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders (CSD). Part of that gift allowed CSD to move into a new home, leavingNeill Morris Hall for a newly renovatedCashion AcademicCenter— and what a beautiful new home it is! Approximately 18,000 square feet on …

Lariat reporters to cover Inauguration live — thanks in part to D.C.-area alumni

#BearsOfBaylor — “It’s really eye-opening to see … how we’ve kept the tradition alive for so long.”

‘Blind Side’ director’s latest film, ‘The Founder,’ opens Friday

#BearsOfBaylor — “I couldn’t walk for a week… [and] I only had one arm that I could use…”

Regents Receive Governance Task Force Recommendations

In November 2016, the Governance Committee of the Baylor University Board of Regents approached six individuals with significant for-profit and not-for-profit board governance experience to form a Task Force to complete a detailed, independent review of the Board's governance policies and practices.

Want to Ace an Exam? Tell a Friend What You Learned

WACO, Texas (Jan. 17, 2017) — Students who are given information and tell someone about it immediately recall the details better and longer — a strategy which could be a plus come test time, says a Baylor University researcher.

Biblical Mosaics Discovered in Ancient Israeli Synagogue Will Be Topic of Lecture by Excavation Director Jan. 19

WACO, Texas (Jan. 12, 2017) — New discoveries of mosaics uncovered in an ancient synagogue in Israel’s Galilee region will be the topic of an upcoming slide-illustrated lecture by Jodi Magness, Ph.D., director of the excavations.

Consumer Behavior Expert Shares Four Savings Goals, Financial Tips for the New Year

WACO, Texas (Dec. 22, 2016) – With 2016 nearly in the rearview mirror, Americans are making resolutions for the New Year. A Baylor University consumer behavior expert suggests that Americans resolve to get in good financial shape in the coming year.

H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act Passes Congress

WACO, Texas (Dec. 15, 2016) – With people of all faiths currently living through a crisis of religious freedom unparalleled in world history, the United States Congress has taken action and passed H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act. Wolf, a former Virginia Congressman and holder of The Jerry and Susie Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor University, is among those who played a key role for many years in championing international religious freedom.

