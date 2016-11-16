About Baylor University
Communication Sciences and Disorders’ new home serves BU students — and Waco
Last year, Baylor received an incredible— and anonymous — $10 million gift to transform the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders (CSD). Part of that gift allowed CSD to move into a new home, leavingNeill Morris Hall for a newly renovatedCashion AcademicCenter— and what a beautiful new home it is! Approximately 18,000 square feet on …