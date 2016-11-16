Know a military veteran who’s now looking at college to prepare for a civilian career? You can tell them that, after years of effort improving programs and support services for vets, Baylor is now officially a “military friendly school.” In fact, Baylor was named the nation’s No. 6 large private school for veterans, according to …

Baylor Students Attended 3rd Annual Texas Model United Nations Conference WACO, Texas (Jan. 25, 2017) — From Jan. 13-15, 14 Baylor students attended the Texas Model United Nations Conference, hosted by the Osgood Center for International Studies, at the Center for International Business Education at the University of Texas at Austin.

Baylor Provost Announces Faculty Opportunity Hiring Program WACO, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) – L. Gregory Jones, executive vice president and provost at Baylor University, has announced a new faculty opportunity hiring program, one of several new initiatives that will deepen and advance the University’s aspirations in Pro Futuris as a pre-eminent Christian research university.

National Academy of Sciences Member to Deliver Geoscience Lectures WACO, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) – National Academy of Sciences member Katherine Freeman, Ph.D., the Evan Pugh University Professor at Pennsylvania State University, will deliver two geoscience lectures as part of the O.T. Hayward Distinguished Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27.

Author of The New York Times Best-seller ‘Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget’ to Speak at Baylor Feb. 2 WACO, Texas, (Jan. 23, 2017) — Journalist Sarah Hepola — author of <i>The New York Times</i> best-seller “Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget” — will speak at Baylor University on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Regents Receive Governance Task Force Recommendations In November 2016, the Governance Committee of the Baylor University Board of Regents approached six individuals with significant for-profit and not-for-profit board governance experience to form a Task Force to complete a detailed, independent review of the Board's governance policies and practices.