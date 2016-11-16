About Baylor University
Baylor named to 2017 ‘Military Friendly’ Schools list
Know a military veteran who’s now looking at college to prepare for a civilian career? You can tell them that, after years of effort improving programs and support services for vets, Baylor is now officially a “military friendly school.” In fact, Baylor was named the nation’s No. 6 large private school for veterans, according to …