Almost 20 years ago, a Baylor economics professor delivered an open lecture for the campus community entitled “The Economy and Political Change in Ghana.” It was a speech that proved to foreshadow the future; last month, that professor — Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia — was elected vice president of Ghana. Bawumia, born the 12th of 18 …

National Academy of Sciences Member to Deliver Geoscience Lectures WACO, Texas (Jan. 24, 2017) – National Academy of Sciences member Katherine Freeman, Ph.D., the Evan Pugh University Professor at Pennsylvania State University, will deliver two geoscience lectures as part of the O.T. Hayward Distinguished Lecture Series on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Jan. 27.

Author of The New York Times Best-seller ‘Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget’ to Speak at Baylor Feb. 2 WACO, Texas, (Jan. 23, 2017) — Journalist Sarah Hepola — author of <i>The New York Times</i> best-seller “Blackout: Remembering Things I Drank to Forget” — will speak at Baylor University on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Regents Receive Governance Task Force Recommendations In November 2016, the Governance Committee of the Baylor University Board of Regents approached six individuals with significant for-profit and not-for-profit board governance experience to form a Task Force to complete a detailed, independent review of the Board's governance policies and practices.

City of Round Rock Hosts Immortal Ten Bridge Dedication Ceremony WACO, Texas (Jan. 20, 2017) – In honor of the 90th anniversary of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of 10 Baylor students in 1927, the City of Round Rock will host a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E. Main St. in Round Rock.

Baylor University Professor’s Study Helps Settle Long-standing Water Quality Dispute Between Oklahoma and Arkansas WACO, Texas (Jan. 18, 2017) — For more than three decades a legal dispute raged between Oklahoma and Arkansas over acceptable phosphorus levels in the scenic waterways along the Illinois River. The issue eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992. Now, a three-year study conducted by Baylor biology professor Ryan S. King recently helped settle the long-standing dispute.

Want to Ace an Exam? Tell a Friend What You Learned WACO, Texas (Jan. 17, 2017) — Students who are given information and tell someone about it immediately recall the details better and longer — a strategy which could be a plus come test time, says a Baylor University researcher.