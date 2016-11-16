mc_baylor-birthday
Baylor Mission: learn more about Baylor's mission to create a caring community
Mammoth Opportunity: The 40-year Journey from Discovery to National Monument
Equipped for every good work: Learn more about Baylor's commitment to service
Bears of Baylor features glimpses into the lives of various members of the Baylor community
Learn more About Baylor
Majestic in Beauty: Learn more about Baylor's beautiful campus
PreviousNext

About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Baylor Proud

Baylor Proud
Feb
1
2017
5 resources for learning more about Baylor history

5 resources for learning more about Baylor history

Today is Founders Day, celebrating the day Baylor was chartered by the Republic of Texas back in 1845. In other words, it’s Baylor’s birthday — a good time to look back at how we’ve arrived where we are today. The good news is, if you’re a history nut,there are plenty of resources out there for …

Jan
30
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “Don’t settle for a major… follow your dreams.”

#BearsOfBaylor — “Don’t settle for a major… follow your dreams.”

Jan
27
2017
Baylor named to 2017 ‘Military Friendly’ Schools list

Baylor named to 2017 ‘Military Friendly’ Schools list

Jan
27
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “I haven’t missed a home game since 1999…”

#BearsOfBaylor — “I haven’t missed a home game since 1999…”

Jan
26
2017
#BearsOfBaylor — “There’s always something deeper behind what we consider inconsequential.”

#BearsOfBaylor — “There’s always something deeper behind what we consider inconsequential.”

University News

University News

Faith-Based Organizations Shoulder Majority of Crucial Services and Develop Creative Solutions for Homelessness, New Baylor University Study Says

Faith-Based Organizations Shoulder Majority of Crucial Services and Develop Creative Solutions for Homelessness, New Baylor University Study Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) — Faith-based organizations are at the forefront of addressing root causes of homelessness, providing not only the majority of emergency shelter beds but innovating long-term solutions, a new study by Baylor University’s Institute for Studies of Religion concludes. Released today at the National Press Club, the study looked at homelessness in 11 sample cities and is part of a growing body of independent research examining the socio-economic impact of faith-based organizations across the United States.

On Founders Day, Baylor Family to Begin “1845 Prayer” for the University

On Founders Day, Baylor Family to Begin “1845 Prayer” for the University

WACO, Texas (Jan. 31, 2017) – As Baylor University commemorates its founding on Feb. 1, 1845 and the visionary leaders who saw their dreams of a Christian university realized, the Baylor Family also has been faithful to seek God’s will as the University has grown and developed “to meet the needs of all ages to come.”

Paul Marshall Appointed to Serve as Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor

Paul Marshall Appointed to Serve as Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor

WACO, Texas (Jan. 31, 2017) – Internationally acclaimed scholar Paul Marshall, Ph.D., has joined the faculty of Baylor University as holder of the Jerry and Susie Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at the Institute for Studies of Religion (ISR). Marshall also will serve as a research professor within Baylor’s department of political science.

Bob and Laura Beauchamp Make a Significant Gift to Create the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center

Bob and Laura Beauchamp Make a Significant Gift to Create the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center

WACO, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) – Baylor University’s continued commitment to meeting the needs of students took another step forward today with the creation of the Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center. Made possible by a $2.5 million gift from Bob and Laura Beauchamp of Houston, the multifaceted program will dramatically enhance Baylor’s efforts to foster the holistic well-being of its students in a manner that reflects the University’s values as a Christian community where wholeness, spiritual growth and academic success are priorities.

Four Tips to Help Communities and Churches Battle Human Trafficking: Baylor Expert

Four Tips to Help Communities and Churches Battle Human Trafficking: Baylor Expert

WACO, Texas (Jan. 30, 2017) – Super Bowl festivities in Houston will be in full swing this week as the nation gears up for the NFL’s premier event on Sunday. Thousands of people will pour into the city. Unfortunately, those crowds will include those involved in human trafficking.

Mayborn Museum Hosts Director’s Forum on Texas Dinosaurs

Mayborn Museum Hosts Director’s Forum on Texas Dinosaurs

WACO, Texas (Jan. 27, 2017) – The Mayborn Museum Complex is hosting experts who will deliver lectures during a Director’s Forum on “The Art and Science of Texas Dinosaurs” Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3.

David Garland: Founders Day Greetings from Baylor University

David Garland: Update on Latest Allegations