Students returning to campus today for the first classes of the spring semester were greeted with some historic news: Our Baylor men’s basketball team is the No. 1 team in the nation! Baylorreceived 55 of 65 first-place votes,comfortably outdistancing No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4. UCLA. At 14-0, the Bearsare the last …

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Consumer Behavior Expert Shares Four Savings Goals, Financial Tips for the New Year WACO, Texas (Dec. 22, 2016) – With 2016 nearly in the rearview mirror, Americans are making resolutions for the New Year. A Baylor University consumer behavior expert suggests that Americans resolve to get in good financial shape in the coming year.

H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act Passes Congress WACO, Texas (Dec. 15, 2016) – With people of all faiths currently living through a crisis of religious freedom unparalleled in world history, the United States Congress has taken action and passed H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act. Wolf, a former Virginia Congressman and holder of The Jerry and Susie Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor University, is among those who played a key role for many years in championing international religious freedom.

Catholics More Committed to Workplaces than Evangelicals Are, Baylor Study Finds WACO, Texas (Dec. 12, 2016) — Catholics are more emotionally committed to their workplaces than are Evangelicals — and people with strong attachments to God, regardless of their faith group, are more committed to their jobs when they work for smaller companies, according to a Baylor University study.