About Baylor University
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.
5 resources for learning more about Baylor history
Today is Founders Day, celebrating the day Baylor was chartered by the Republic of Texas back in 1845. In other words, it’s Baylor’s birthday — a good time to look back at how we’ve arrived where we are today. The good news is, if you’re a history nut,there are plenty of resources out there for …