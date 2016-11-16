About Baylor University
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.
#BearsOfBaylor — “We actually got engaged over break…”
Him: “We actually got engaged over break, just after New Year’s! We met here last year… We’ve been dating for almost a year now.” Her: “Which a lot of people say is very quick, but we’re pretty mature for our age. …I think a part of us was like, why can’t we just start living …