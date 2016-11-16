About Baylor University
Three Baylor staffers again chosen to work Super Bowl as ‘Wi-Fi Coaches’
When the Patriots and Falcons kick off Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant, BSED ’98, won’t be the only Baylor Bear in action atthe game.Just as itdid two years ago, Baylor ITS is sending a trio of staff members(all BU alumni) to help fansat thisweekend’s Super Bowl in Houston. Baylor ITS staffers …