About Baylor University
Men’s basketball ranked No. 1 in the nation — joining many other Baylor programs
Students returning to campus today for the first classes of the spring semester were greeted with some historic news: Our Baylor men’s basketball team is the No. 1 team in the nation! Baylorreceived 55 of 65 first-place votes,comfortably outdistancing No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4. UCLA. At 14-0, the Bearsare the last …