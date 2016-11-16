Last year, Baylor received an incredible— and anonymous — $10 million gift to transform the Department of Communications Sciences and Disorders (CSD). Part of that gift allowed CSD to move into a new home, leavingNeill Morris Hall for a newly renovatedCashion AcademicCenter— and what a beautiful new home it is! Approximately 18,000 square feet on …

Regents Receive Governance Task Force Recommendations In November 2016, the Governance Committee of the Baylor University Board of Regents approached six individuals with significant for-profit and not-for-profit board governance experience to form a Task Force to complete a detailed, independent review of the Board's governance policies and practices.

Want to Ace an Exam? Tell a Friend What You Learned WACO, Texas (Jan. 17, 2017) — Students who are given information and tell someone about it immediately recall the details better and longer — a strategy which could be a plus come test time, says a Baylor University researcher.

Biblical Mosaics Discovered in Ancient Israeli Synagogue Will Be Topic of Lecture by Excavation Director Jan. 19 WACO, Texas (Jan. 12, 2017) — New discoveries of mosaics uncovered in an ancient synagogue in Israel’s Galilee region will be the topic of an upcoming slide-illustrated lecture by Jodi Magness, Ph.D., director of the excavations.

Consumer Behavior Expert Shares Four Savings Goals, Financial Tips for the New Year WACO, Texas (Dec. 22, 2016) – With 2016 nearly in the rearview mirror, Americans are making resolutions for the New Year. A Baylor University consumer behavior expert suggests that Americans resolve to get in good financial shape in the coming year.