About Baylor University

Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Dec
28
2016
At age 94, this Baylor grad enjoys another lifetime ‘first’ at Cactus Bowl

For 60 years, life conspired to keep Eddie Morris, BA ’52, from walking atCommencement and officially receiving his Baylor diploma. Finally — in 2012 — Eddie was able to see that dream come true, as he walked the Ferrell Center stage. (You can read more on that part of his story here.) Eddie’s children played …

Dec
22
2016
Thank you, Coach Grobe!

Dec
21
2016
7 Netflix options featuring Baylor Bears

Dec
20
2016
Baylor sets undergraduate placement rate record for 4th straight year

Dec
20
2016
#BearsOfBaylor — “I just really love ugly Christmas sweaters.”

University News

Baylor Mourns the Passing of Texas Baptist Leader, Dean Emeritus of Truett Seminary Paul W. Powell

WACO, Texas (Dec. 29, 2016) — Baylor University is mourning the passing of Dr. Paul W. Powell, the Texas Baptist pastor and leader who served as dean of Baylor’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary and former chair of Baylor University’s Board of Regents. Powell died Dec. 28 in Tyler at the age of 83.

H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act Passes Congress

WACO, Texas (Dec. 15, 2016) – With people of all faiths currently living through a crisis of religious freedom unparalleled in world history, the United States Congress has taken action and passed H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act. Wolf, a former Virginia Congressman and holder of The Jerry and Susie Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor University, is among those who played a key role for many years in championing international religious freedom.

Catholics More Committed to Workplaces than Evangelicals Are, Baylor Study Finds

WACO, Texas (Dec. 12, 2016) — Catholics are more emotionally committed to their workplaces than are Evangelicals — and people with strong attachments to God, regardless of their faith group, are more committed to their jobs when they work for smaller companies, according to a Baylor University study.

Baylor Law School Helps Bring 41 Children into Forever Homes in Annual Adoption Day

WACO, Texas (Dec. 9, 2016) – A record-breaking 41 children were adopted into their forever homes during Baylor Law School’s annual Adoption Day.

Give the Gift of Family Leisure for Christmas

WACO, Texas (Dec. 9, 2016) — While some people rely on gift cards or certificates — perhaps even for a family getaway — it might be that creating a homemade “certificate” and committing to a pleasant evening at home with family could be a great alternative.

Baylor University Seeks Nominations for Youth Entrepreneur Award

WACO, Texas (Dec. 7, 2016) – Do you know a high school student who is a budding – or maybe already successful – entrepreneur?

Jason D. Cook Appointed Vice President for Marketing and Communications

WACO, Texas (Dec. 5, 2016) – Baylor University Interim President David E. Garland today announced the appointment of Jason D. Cook as vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing officer. Cook comes to Baylor from Texas A&M University and will begin a transition to Baylor in mid-December.

Our Greatest Hope Lies in the Arms of God