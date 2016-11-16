Be transformed by the renewing of your mind
Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 16,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 through the efforts of Baptist pioneers, Baylor is the oldest continually operating university in Texas and welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

Jan
9
2017
Men’s basketball ranked No. 1 in the nation — joining many other Baylor programs

Students returning to campus today for the first classes of the spring semester were greeted with some historic news: Our Baylor men’s basketball team is the No. 1 team in the nation! Baylorreceived 55 of 65 first-place votes,comfortably outdistancing No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Villanova and No. 4. UCLA. At 14-0, the Bearsare the last …

Jan
6
2017
Baylor launches new Continuing Ed offerings

Jan
5
2017
Five years after his death, friends and family are fulfilling a former Baylor student’s dreams

Jan
4
2017
Paul Powell: Texas Baptist giant and Baylor legend

Jan
3
2017
Baylor basketball teams each ranked No. 2 in the nation to start the new year

University News

Consumer Behavior Expert Shares Four Savings Goals, Financial Tips for the New Year

WACO, Texas (Dec. 22, 2016) – With 2016 nearly in the rearview mirror, Americans are making resolutions for the New Year. A Baylor University consumer behavior expert suggests that Americans resolve to get in good financial shape in the coming year.

H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act Passes Congress

WACO, Texas (Dec. 15, 2016) – With people of all faiths currently living through a crisis of religious freedom unparalleled in world history, the United States Congress has taken action and passed H.R.1150-Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act. Wolf, a former Virginia Congressman and holder of The Jerry and Susie Wilson Chair in Religious Freedom at Baylor University, is among those who played a key role for many years in championing international religious freedom.

Catholics More Committed to Workplaces than Evangelicals Are, Baylor Study Finds

WACO, Texas (Dec. 12, 2016) — Catholics are more emotionally committed to their workplaces than are Evangelicals — and people with strong attachments to God, regardless of their faith group, are more committed to their jobs when they work for smaller companies, according to a Baylor University study.

Baylor Law School Helps Bring 41 Children into Forever Homes in Annual Adoption Day

WACO, Texas (Dec. 9, 2016) – A record-breaking 41 children were adopted into their forever homes during Baylor Law School’s annual Adoption Day.

